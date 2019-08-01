GibSams announces corporate wellbeing recognition scheme

Companies across Gibraltar have embraced the need to develop and implement effective health and wellbeing policies to address the mental and physical health of their employees and staff, GibSams said yesterday as it outlined a scheme to publicly acknowledge these efforts.

This September, as part of its ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Worldwide’ programme, Gibsams will launch a ‘Corporate Wellbeing Recognition Scheme’ to publicly recognise and reward such companies.

Trophies and Recognition Certificates will be presented to the worthy recipients at the charity’s Wellbeing Recognition Gala event at the Sunborn Gibraltar on September 18.

GibSams said a work environment, which fosters good mental health and wellbeing, is important because it not only has a direct positive effect on the quality of life for every worker and their respective families – but it also indirectly benefits the economy and society as a whole.

“For many of us, work is a major part of our lives. It is where we spend much of our time, where we earn our income and often where we make important friendships,” the charity said in a statement.

“Our mental health and general wellbeing are influenced by a range of factors, including our feelings of fulfilment at work; the way we feel about ourselves, our sense of purpose, belonging and control.”

“Employees depend on it to perform and work to their maximum ability, which further makes the management of employees’ mental wellbeing a good business decision for employers.”

“Through the course of our lives, many of us experience a variety of physical health problems, from colds and sore throats to sprained ankles and broken bones.”

“Similarly, we all have times when life becomes too overwhelming from a mental health perspective – sometimes that may be work-related, or it could be something else – whether it is our physical health, our relationships, or our general circumstances.”

“For businesses to flourish, they need to let their employees and staff know that it is ok to not be ok, and that any requests for support in respect of their mental health will not be held against them or prejudice them in any way at their workplace.”

The charity said the promotion of both mental and physical wellbeing in the workplaces should not be treated as an “initiative” but should instead be considered as a positive “culture” to be fostered in workplaces where everyone can thrive.

“Our aim is to shift the mindset to recognise that we all have mental health, just as we all have physical health, and that there is a need to create a work culture where mental health and physical health are seen as equal, and where our friends and colleagues are able to have access to the appropriate support for both when it is needed.”

“The health of a business should start with the health and wellbeing of its employees.”

“If your company has implemented a Health and Wellbeing Programme which addresses both employees’ mental and physical health, please contact us at info@gibsam.gi, so we can publicly acknowledge your efforts and present you with a Recognition Certificate and trophy at our Gala Dinner.”

The closing date for submissions is Tuesday September 6.