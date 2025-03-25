Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GibSams launches new face-to-face listening service

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2025

GibSams has introduced a face-to-face listening service, available Monday to Friday from 2pm to 5pm at its offices on 50 Line Wall Road.

The new service extends GibSams’ support hours by an additional three hours each weekday, offering more opportunities for people to speak with trained volunteer listeners.

Visitors can access the service by ringing the doorbell at the premises, where they will be welcomed by a volunteer. The service is free, confidential, and open to anyone seeking a safe and supportive environment. GibSams’ online chat service, available at www.gibsams.gi, will also be accessible during these hours.

The initiative follows the recent introduction of WhatsApp to GibSams’ existing chat services, increasing accessibility for those seeking support.

GibSams CEO Brenda Cuby said: “This new face-to-face service marks an important moment for GibSams. By extending our service hours from 6pm to 11pm to now include 2pm to 5pm in person, we are widening access to support at a time when it’s needed most.”

“It’s a huge step forward for both our organisation and the community we serve.”

GibSams thanked its volunteers and corporate sponsors, particularly Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited, whose financial support has helped fund volunteer training and office refurbishment.

The face-to-face listening service will also be available at high-profile events in the coming months, beginning with a boxing event at Europa Point Arena, organised by Warren Boxing Management and Trinity Entertainment Boxing.

For support, contact GibSams:

Call: 116123

WhatsApp: 56003612

Online chat: www.gibsams.gi

