GibSams launches Suicide Prevention Month Campaign, emphasising active listening and support
GibSams launched its Suicide Prevention Month Campaign at the Piazza on Monday morning, alongside various charities and groups. The campaign aims to change the narrative and start conversations, emphasizing the importance of active listening and being non-judgmental when supporting someone. "It's about having conversations, because when we have conversations, people feel better when they've been...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here