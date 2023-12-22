Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GibSams set for another busy Christmas lunch

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd December 2023

Over 40 people have signed up for GibSams Christmas lunch this year, with the charity expecting more to attend on the day.

The lunch is arranged annually to bring together people who might otherwise feel lonely during Christmas.

So far this year the charity has seen an increase in the number of people who have signed up for the lunch, with many coming year after year.

For the past few years GibSams has held a Christmas lunch for people who would otherwise spend the day alone, bringing together people from all backgrounds in a festive celebration.

GibSams CEO Brenda Cuby told the Chronicle the charity can accommodate up to 100 people on the day.

She is encouraging anyone alone on Christmas day to book their slot via email, describing how over the years the charity has seen the event grow.

“But even on the day, if somebody’s plans change or they feel that they are on their own, they can come down and spend a few hours,” she said.

“There’ll be lots of different people.”

“We’ve got students, we’ve got young children, we’ve got professionals, we’ve got old age pensioners, we’ve got a real mix of people that are going.”

The charity has also found people are returning year after year, with around 15 people who have booked having previously attended their Christmas lunches.

“We know that there’s a few of them that are coming this year because of the friends that they made last year are encouraging them to come back again this year,”

“We know that some people who are volunteering their time are coming because they’ve made a friendship with somebody outside from previous years and they’re encouraging them to come back.”

“Some people are actually choosing to give up their Christmas day lunch with family and friends to come and support those at our lunch also.”

Ms Cuby added the pressures of social media with people posting their gatherings and celebrations, also has an impact on those feeling lonely who may struggle during this time.

The public can help by being friendly to people who are lonely or even gifting a plate of festive treats.

“It’s the smaller gestures that actually make the biggest difference in people’s lives,” Ms Cuby said.

The charity aims to focus on loneliness next year as it receives calls to its helpline by those who just want someone to talk to.

GibSams also supports people who are grieving during this time of year via their helpline service.

The Christmas lunch will be held at the Time Out Café in Europort on Christmas day, between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The lunch is free of charge.

To book a place for the GibSams Christmas lunch email: info@gibsams.gi

Most Read

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RAF Gibraltar gears up for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival

22nd December 2023

Local News
The Care Agency hosts Christmas thank you for Charities and NGOs

21st December 2023

Local News
Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

21st December 2023

Local News
Feetham visits Transact Payments Ltd office

21st December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023