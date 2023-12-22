GibSams set for another busy Christmas lunch

Over 40 people have signed up for GibSams Christmas lunch this year, with the charity expecting more to attend on the day.

The lunch is arranged annually to bring together people who might otherwise feel lonely during Christmas.

So far this year the charity has seen an increase in the number of people who have signed up for the lunch, with many coming year after year.

For the past few years GibSams has held a Christmas lunch for people who would otherwise spend the day alone, bringing together people from all backgrounds in a festive celebration.

GibSams CEO Brenda Cuby told the Chronicle the charity can accommodate up to 100 people on the day.

She is encouraging anyone alone on Christmas day to book their slot via email, describing how over the years the charity has seen the event grow.

“But even on the day, if somebody’s plans change or they feel that they are on their own, they can come down and spend a few hours,” she said.

“There’ll be lots of different people.”

“We’ve got students, we’ve got young children, we’ve got professionals, we’ve got old age pensioners, we’ve got a real mix of people that are going.”

The charity has also found people are returning year after year, with around 15 people who have booked having previously attended their Christmas lunches.

“We know that there’s a few of them that are coming this year because of the friends that they made last year are encouraging them to come back again this year,”

“We know that some people who are volunteering their time are coming because they’ve made a friendship with somebody outside from previous years and they’re encouraging them to come back.”

“Some people are actually choosing to give up their Christmas day lunch with family and friends to come and support those at our lunch also.”

Ms Cuby added the pressures of social media with people posting their gatherings and celebrations, also has an impact on those feeling lonely who may struggle during this time.

The public can help by being friendly to people who are lonely or even gifting a plate of festive treats.

“It’s the smaller gestures that actually make the biggest difference in people’s lives,” Ms Cuby said.

The charity aims to focus on loneliness next year as it receives calls to its helpline by those who just want someone to talk to.

GibSams also supports people who are grieving during this time of year via their helpline service.

The Christmas lunch will be held at the Time Out Café in Europort on Christmas day, between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The lunch is free of charge.

To book a place for the GibSams Christmas lunch email: info@gibsams.gi