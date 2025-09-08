GibSilver and GADS launch new coffee mornings for over-55s

GibSilver, a service run by local mental health charity GibSams, has partnered with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) to introduce weekly coffee mornings aimed at reducing loneliness among people over the age of 55. The first one took place today.

The sessions will take place every Monday from 9.30am to 11am at Pizza Express in Ocean Village, starting on September 8. Open to anyone aged 55 or over, the gatherings are designed to provide a relaxed setting for conversation and social connection.

Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams, said: “We know that loneliness affects far too many people as they grow older. These coffee mornings give people a reason to get out, meet others, and feel connected to others.

“We are grateful to Pizza Express for hosting these events and proud to be partnering with GADS too.”

The initiative is supported by GADS, which continues to advocate for inclusive support for older people and those living with memory-related conditions. Chairperson Jeanette Ochello said: “This is a truly amazing initiative which will go a long way in providing support to many in our community.”

In addition to the coffee mornings, GibSilver operates a free, confidential phone line for over-55s who may want a chat, support or a friendly voice. The line is available Monday to Friday from 6pm to 8pm by dialling 8000 from any Gibraltar landline or mobile.

The charity is also seeking volunteers willing to dedicate 30 minutes a week to make befriending calls to those who request them. Training and support are provided.

For more information or to enquire about volunteering, contact info@gibsams.gi or call 56001006.