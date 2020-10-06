Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Gibtelecom applies to DPC to install 5G equipment

By Chronicle Staff
6th October 2020

Gibtelecom has submitted applications to the Development and Planning Commission for the deployment of 5G radio equipment.

Applications have been submitted for locations including Buffadero Battery, the Devil’s Tower Road carpark, Genista Battery, the north entrance to the Dudley Ward Tunnel, the Eastern Beach car park, The Haven in John Mackintosh Square, the law courts, the Rock Hotel, the Gibraltar Port Authority Building car park, the frontier queue loop and the Customs House canopy.

