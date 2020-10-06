Gibtelecom applies to DPC to install 5G equipment

Gibtelecom has submitted applications to the Development and Planning Commission for the deployment of 5G radio equipment.

Applications have been submitted for locations including Buffadero Battery, the Devil’s Tower Road carpark, Genista Battery, the north entrance to the Dudley Ward Tunnel, the Eastern Beach car park, The Haven in John Mackintosh Square, the law courts, the Rock Hotel, the Gibraltar Port Authority Building car park, the frontier queue loop and the Customs House canopy.