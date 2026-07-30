Gibtelecom brings mobile coverage to World War II Tunnels

Gibtelecom has deployed a new indoor mobile coverage system throughout the World War II Tunnels, providing visitors and staff with 4G and 5G connectivity underground.

The system provides reliable voice calls, messaging and mobile data services in areas where conventional mobile signals cannot penetrate the surrounding limestone rock.

The deployment uses Ericsson’s Radio Dot technology, with environmentally protected Radio Dot units housed in specialist IP67-rated enclosures designed to withstand moisture and water ingress in the underground environment.

The World War II Tunnels welcome thousands of visitors each year, and the new system will allow them to remain connected while underground, including accessing online information and navigation services and sharing their experiences.

The high-capacity system has also been designed to support large numbers of simultaneous users while maintaining a discreet footprint within the historic attraction.

“The World War II Tunnels are one of Gibraltar’s most significant historical landmarks and a key attraction for both local and international visitors,” Lianne Garcia, Head of Enterprise Services at Gibtelecom, said.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Wright Tech to bring reliable mobile connectivity to an environment that presents unique technical challenges.”

“At Gibtelecom, we believe connectivity should be available wherever people live, work and visit. This deployment demonstrates how innovative technology can be used to enhance the visitor experience while respecting and preserving Gibraltar's rich heritage.

“Whether visitors want to share photos, access online information or simply stay connected, they can now enjoy seamless mobile coverage throughout the tunnels.”

Christian Wright, Director at Wright Tech, said the improved connectivity would add value to the visitor experience while supporting the digital resources available at the attraction.

“As operators of the World War II Tunnels, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the visitor experience while safeguarding the historical significance of the site,” he said.

“Modern visitors increasingly expect to be connected wherever they go, and the ability to access mobile services within the tunnels adds significant value to their visit.”

“Reliable connectivity also enables visitors to make full use of the digital resources available throughout the attraction, including our multi-language audio guides, which can be accessed via QR codes located at exhibits across the tunnels.”

“Visitors can now instantly access rich historical content on their own devices, regardless of where they are within the site.”

“Working with Gibtelecom, we have implemented a solution that is both technically robust and sympathetic to the unique environment of the attraction. We are pleased to offer visitors and operational staff the benefits of reliable voice and data connectivity throughout the tunnels.”