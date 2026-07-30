Parliament approves modernised Charities Act

Gibraltar’s charities sector is set to operate under a modernised regulatory framework after Parliament approved a new Charities Act and accompanying regulations.

The legislation introduces stronger governance, transparency and accountability requirements while establishing a proportionate regime that recognises the different needs and capacities of charities operating in Gibraltar.

The reforms follow extensive consultation over the past year with trustees, community organisations, professional advisers and other stakeholders.

For the first time, registered charities will be subject to a comprehensive annual reporting and filing regime, with requirements tailored to the size and complexity of individual organisations.

The legislation also gives the Charity Commission modern statutory powers to address misconduct or mismanagement where necessary, with the aim of safeguarding charitable assets and maintaining public confidence.

The Gibraltar Government encouraged charity trustees, officers and professional advisers to familiarise themselves with the new framework and make use of the guidance and resources provided by the Charity Commission.

The Minister for Financial Services, Nigel Feetham, said: "These reforms represent an important milestone for Gibraltar's charitable sector. They strengthen public trust through greater transparency and accountability, while ensuring that charities continue to receive the support and guidance they need to deliver valuable services to our community.

"The new framework also demonstrates Gibraltar's continued commitment to maintaining high international standards. The measures introduced are proportionate, risk-based and aligned with international expectations. This will have positive implications as Gibraltar continues its engagement with MONEYVAL and reinforces our reputation as a well-regulated and responsible jurisdiction.