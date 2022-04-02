Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Gibtelecom Corporate Golf Day raises over €2,700 for two charities

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2022

This year’s Gibtelecom Charity Golf Day attracted 72 participants and raised €2,700 for the EV Foundation and the Red Cross Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Even the Saharan sand storm and the heavy rain experienced the day prior to the event did not dampen the great spirits of the golfers, who competed for the sought-after cup at the prestigious Old Course of San Roque Club.

The well-deserved winners on the day were Kieron Revagliatte and Rodrigo Baltazar.

Gibtelecom’s Head of Sales and Business Development, Gareth Hooson-Owen said: “The return of in-person events in earnest has meant that we are able to spend some time with our customers face-to-face, and it’s been brilliant to spend the day with them enjoying a great tournament and raising some money for two very worthwhile causes.”

The organiser Mariela Gancheva from the GolfHub added: “The Golf Day is one of the events which both our partners and participants look forward to every year. It enables them to have fun and network whilst raising a great amount for charity.”

“I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to the main sponsor this year – Gibtelecom - and also to Kindred Group, Specifix Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play, Digibeat, One Eden, Sovereign Trust, Serendipity Experiences, Phoenix Real Estate and all the smaller businesses who contributed to the charity raffle.”

“It is great to see the list of participants both from Gibraltar and Spain growing each year. We are looking forward to the next edition already.”

The EV Foundation’s mission is to support Gibraltarian and nearby Spanish disadvantaged families whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities such as food, clothing, payment of utilities and rent, furniture for the home, electrical home appliances, amongst many other needs.

The Red Cross’s emergency appeals sees the Ukraine Red Cross Society, International Committee of the Red Cross, and other Red Cross partners working to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine and the border countries.

This includes supporting families with food, first aid and medicines, supporting hospitals and healthcare facilities, repairing vital infrastructure, and helping to repair homes, healthcare centres, schools and community centres.”

