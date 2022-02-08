Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibtelecom joins forces with Childline on internet safety e-guide

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2022

Gibtelecom and Childline Gibraltar have joined forces in the lead up to Safer Internet Day, creating a handy e-guide to help parents keep their children safe when online.

Bringing together Gibtelecom’s technology awareness and Childline’s knowledge and expertise, the new guide provides simple, straightforward help and advice.

Targeted at both parents and children, it highlights potential dangers and offers advice on how to minimise risks when browsing online.

“In today’s connected world, it’s great that children can learn, socialise and be entertained whilst online,” said Gibtelecom CEO Noel Burrows.

‘Our tips and advice, aimed at both parents and kids alike, will help keep children safe online.”

Accelerated by the pandemic, young people are increasingly turning to the internet for communication as well as education and fun.

That means continued awareness of the potential risks and exposure children may come across while online has never been more important.

Caroline Carter, Chief Executive of Childline Gibraltar, said: “The internet is a great place to share information and enjoy ourselves, but we must take every precaution to keep our children safe from the very real dangers online.”

The e-brochure is a featured display on both organisations’ websites.

By making it easy to access, they hope to reach many children, parents and families in a fun and inviting way that all can understand and enjoy.

Safer Internet Day is a globally celebrated event on February 8 with the aim of promoting safe and positive use of digital technology amongst young people.

Additionally, the event works to inspire a national conversation about using technology responsibly, respectively, critically, and creatively.

The collaborative Internet Safety booklet can be viewed here and here.

Most Read

Local News

Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators ‘still far’ from agreement, Commission official says

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP teams up with local organisations to promote Safer Internet Day

8th February 2022

Local News
24-Hour cycle challenge for Gib Cardiac Association

8th February 2022

Local News
Gibraltar 'warmly and loyally' congratulates the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

7th February 2022

Local News
Prof Ian Cumming appointed interim chair of GHA board

7th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022