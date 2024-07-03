Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival set for mid-November

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja of a pop-up book store at the Literary Festival.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2024

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) has announced that the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from November 11-17 this year.

Last year’s festival was particularly memorable as Her Royal Highness Princess Anne attended and extended her patronage for a further three years.

Other notable personalities who took part included former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Mary Berry from ‘The Great British Bake Off’, and Esmie Young from ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’.

“This year’s lineup will continue to feature authors from diverse fields such as education, science, culinary arts and will include current affairs and personal experiences,” said a statement from the Government.

The week-long event will be merging with the popular Literature Week so local authors will be featured alongside our international guests.

“This will further establish Gibraltar on the literary map and promote our writing to a global audience,” said the statement.

“Literature Week’s ‘Lightning Talks’ will continue, showcasing compelling stories and experiences from local authors highlighting their personal literary journeys.”

As part of the festival, organisers are planning to host an international children’s author who will visit upper primary schools to encourage a love of reading in the students, inspiring them to write and to expand their literary knowledge.

Both local and international authors will have the opportunity to engage with schools and participate in features and interviews to discuss their work and research.

A panel discussion on Llanito and Gibraltarian writing, featuring prominent writers and academics in this field will also be held.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said they would be announcing the line up in due course.

“I am pleased to see the inclusion of Llanito in this prestigious event as part of my commitment to ensure this integral part of our culture and identity is recognised and encouraged,” he said.

“My thanks to my team at The Gibraltar Tourist Board for organising the festival, Gibraltar Cultural Services for their collaboration, and of course to Gibunco for their continued support and sponsorship.”

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

GFRS extinguishes blaze at North Mole

Tue 2nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Hundreds protest outside No.6 over ‘shambles’ pollution levy 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

UK/Spain News

Labour will ‘pick up’ Gib treaty negotiation and ‘turn page’ on UK’s fractured relationship with EU, Lammy says

Tue 2nd Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Self-sufficiency and diversification key to Rock’s future economy, Sir Joe says 

3rd July 2024

Local News
Govt suspends Bluefin tuna season

3rd July 2024

Local News
Clinton says public finances in ‘dangerous tailspin’, proposes roadmap for recovery 

3rd July 2024

Local News
Unite says more needed on minimum wage

2nd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024