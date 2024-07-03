Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival set for mid-November

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) has announced that the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from November 11-17 this year.

Last year’s festival was particularly memorable as Her Royal Highness Princess Anne attended and extended her patronage for a further three years.

Other notable personalities who took part included former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Mary Berry from ‘The Great British Bake Off’, and Esmie Young from ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’.

“This year’s lineup will continue to feature authors from diverse fields such as education, science, culinary arts and will include current affairs and personal experiences,” said a statement from the Government.

The week-long event will be merging with the popular Literature Week so local authors will be featured alongside our international guests.

“This will further establish Gibraltar on the literary map and promote our writing to a global audience,” said the statement.

“Literature Week’s ‘Lightning Talks’ will continue, showcasing compelling stories and experiences from local authors highlighting their personal literary journeys.”

As part of the festival, organisers are planning to host an international children’s author who will visit upper primary schools to encourage a love of reading in the students, inspiring them to write and to expand their literary knowledge.

Both local and international authors will have the opportunity to engage with schools and participate in features and interviews to discuss their work and research.

A panel discussion on Llanito and Gibraltarian writing, featuring prominent writers and academics in this field will also be held.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said they would be announcing the line up in due course.

“I am pleased to see the inclusion of Llanito in this prestigious event as part of my commitment to ensure this integral part of our culture and identity is recognised and encouraged,” he said.

“My thanks to my team at The Gibraltar Tourist Board for organising the festival, Gibraltar Cultural Services for their collaboration, and of course to Gibunco for their continued support and sponsorship.”