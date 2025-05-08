Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th May, 2025

Gibunco Group confirmed as title sponsor for Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

By Chronicle Staff
8th May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, has confirmed that the Gibunco Group will once again be the title sponsor of the Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025.

Gibunco’s ongoing support, provided since the festival’s inception, plays a key role in ensuring that the tourism-led event remains a fixture in Gibraltar’s cultural calendar.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has also announced that the John Mackintosh Educational Trust will be a principal partner for this year’s festival, supporting the children and schools’ programme as well as other initiatives during the week.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, thanked both sponsors for their contributions: “I wish to thank the Gibunco Group for their continued belief in the Festival, their renewed support allowing this event to grow in popularity year on year.”

“The Festival appeals both to local audiences and visitors and is a perfect avenue to showcase Gibraltar for its hospitality, events, tourist offerings and community.”

“My thanks too to the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for supporting such an important part of the programme; that offered to our younger audience to help instil a love of literature and reading from an early age.”

The festival will take place from November 10 to 16, 2025.

