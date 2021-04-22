Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

GIDA competes in IDF Online World Championships

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2021

Team Gibraltar Dancers under the Gibraltar International Dance Federation (GIDA) Dance Association competed in the first IDF Online World Championships held in March.

The IDF was unable to hold its 18th World Championships in Valencia May 2020 and decided to hold a special event of Solos, Duets and Couples in six dance styles to give global dancers a chance to compete under pandemic limitations.

Gibraltar competed in the Dance Show, Fit Kid and Jazz Funk Categories.

“The event was a great success and the I.D.F. has plans to hold a bigger event this summer having already held the first,” GIDA said.

“Usually, I.D.F. Worlds cater for 19 different Dance Styles, over three stages, over a five day period. The first online event took place over two stages over two days.”

The Gibraltar IDF Team was made up of 17 dancers.

Mini ages 6-9: Analia Romero, Erin Doherty, Hannah Blackshaw and Amy Holmes.
Youth ages 10-12: Sebastian Diaz, Lili Murphy, Adrianne Durante, Ella Byrne, Ruby Mc Grail, Gemma Casciaro, Celine Sciortino, Kate Vinent, Evie Rodríguez, Maxine Sciortino, Elsa Parody and Lucia Diaz.
Adult ages 16 plus: Nathan Anson.

The dedicated team continued training during the second Gibraltar lockdown and the first weekend back dancers rehearsed on February 27 and filmed on February 28.
The event was broadcast on the March 27 and 28.
The results were as follows:

1 st FitKid Youth Male - Sebastian Diaz
1 st Dance Show Youth Male - Sebastian Diaz
1 st Dance Show Couple Youth - Sebastian Diaz /Elsa Parody
1st FitKid Couple Youth - Sebastian Diaz/Lili Murphy
1 st Dance Show Duet Youth - Adrianne Durante /Ella Byrne
2 nd Dance Show Mini Solo Female - Analia Romero
3 rd Dance Show Youth Solo Female - Lili Murphy
3rd Dance Show Adult Solo Male/Female - Nathan Anson
Finalists
5 th Dance Show Mini Solo Female - Erin Doherty
6 th FitKid Mini - Analia Romero

GIDA President Anne Marie Gomez was part of the panel of judges on this occasion.
“The first IDF online event was a great success,” she said.

“The standard of entries was extremely high as most countries were in lockdown and only the extremely dedicated dancers took this opportunity to compete. Dancers filmed in studios, gardens, art galleries, patios, gyms and houses. A most clear example by organisers and participants of 'where there is a will there is a way.”

“We are very proud of our young I.D.F. Team Gibraltar that continued well focused all throughout the second lockdown. In fact the idea of competing made this lockdown a little more bearable for these young people who have bought so much pride to our Rock. Nothing but praise for these talented children and teenagers who through their passion transformed the negativity of lockdown to a most positive ending, once again placing Gibraltar under a positive light in a world event.”

Any Dancer wishing to participate in the I.D.F. Online World Championship 2021 to be held end of May please contact GIDA via email: gidfda@outlook.com.

