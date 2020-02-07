GIDA President attends International Dance Federation meeting in Valencia

President of GIDA Anne-Marie Gomez recently attended The International Dance Federation Annual General Meeting ahead of the IDF World Dance Championships in Marina Dor, Valencia.

Ms Gomez is currently a Committee Member of the International Federation and an IDF International Judge.

At the IDF AGM motions are annually passed towards bettering the IDF World Dance Championships.

The Federation is in its 18th year of existence and works to improve the dancers competing experience and “the raising of World Dance standards in general”.

Gibraltar has attended this annual event since Government of Gibraltar recognized GIDA seven years ago as the official body for selecting the IDF Gibraltar Dance Team.

This year’s IDF World Dance Championships will take place in Marina D'or May 27 to 31.

“It will be a massive Competition, the biggest to date, as Spain in itself will have over 1000 dancers participating,” said Ms Gomez.

“This year GIDA’s IDF Team in made up of 26 dancers who will compete in the Mini, Youth, Junior and Adult Categories in Solos, Duets, Groups and Formations. Team Gibraltar is made up of experienced competitors who will this year compete in the Fantasy Dance, Dance Show, Free Dance and Hip-Hop Categories, four out of the 14 Categories the IDF has to offer.”

“The massive Competition happens over three stages and Gibraltarian dancers benefit greatly by the whole experience of this world class event. Dancers get a chance to see amazing dancers from around the globe, and different insights into choreography and dance styles not common in the Rock.”

“Gibraltar tends to excel in the Fantasy and Dance Show Categories. All passionate and strongly committed Gibraltarian dancers and choreographers are welcomed by GIDA to represent our Gibraltar flag at IDF Worlds. Auditions are usually in early October. Further information on our Facebook page - Gibraltar IDF Dance Association - GIDA.”