Gil Podesta brings ‘El Patio Schammari’ to life
Local artist and heritage enthusiast Gil Podesta unveiled the latest adornment of his home in the South District, a mural of El Patio Schammari. Mr Podesta has previously won a Heritage Trust award for a similar mural on the outside of his home, which he spends time beautifying for others to enjoy. “This patio is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here