Gillian Welland launches vibrant art exhibition
Gillian Welland was back displaying her talents in an exhibition in La Sala at the Sunborn with a well-attended launch last Thursday. Ms Welland is a name that has been resonating in art circles for a numerous years now, and her latest dynamic and colourful collection brought both art enthusiasts and casual onlookers alike. Work...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here