Girlguiding UK reverses decision to drop OTs
Girlguiding Gibraltar has announced it will be able to continue its service under the Girlguiding UK umbrella after months of lobbying. Last April Girlguiding UK decided to cut overseas ties in all 36 countries, citing concerns about risk management and its future ability to run its operation across the world, each with separate laws and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here