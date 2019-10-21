Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Girls in Tech to host ‘Hacking for Humanity’

Pic: Pixabay/ StartupStockPhotos

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2019

Girls in Tech is organising a ‘Hack for Humanity’ to take place on October 26 and 27.

Hacking for Humanity is an open event and both male and female participants are welcome.

The focus of the event is to help the local community solve their biggest challenges. Participants will be able to make a difference in the community by finding creative ways to solve social issues.

Hacking for Humanity will take place in Supernatural and World Trade Center as from 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants do not require any technical skills to enter the competition.

It is open to marketers, technologists, strategists, creatives, humanists and students. Participants will start from an idea to a working proof of concept within a weekend, guided by the mentors on the platform or technology chosen for the event.

At the end of the two days, the ideas will be evaluated by an experienced local panel of judges; every participant will be rewarded for their contribution and extra prizes will also available for outstanding contributions.

The top prize for Best Overall Hack is £2,000, with a further three £750 prizes for Most Technically Impressive Hack, Best Community Impact Hack, and ‘The Fairest of Them All’ for the most aesthetically pleasing and best presented.

More info can be found at: https://gibraltar.girlsintech.org/2019/09/07/sign-up-now-for-hacking-for-humanity-2019/

