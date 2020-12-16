Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Give the gift of not having Covid this Christmas’, Public Health Director says

STOCK IMAGE. PIC: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

By Gabriella Peralta
16th December 2020

“Don’t give Covid-19 as a present to your friends and relatives this Christmas”, the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, has said, as he urged people to restrict gatherings of the festive period.

Christmas is traditionally the time for family reunions and parties, but Dr Bhatti has urged Gibraltarians to hold smaller gatherings with those already in their social bubble.

Dr Bhatti reinforced previous messages by advising the public to meet their friends and family virtually this Christmas and to avoid or delay Christmas parties.

“Why, having done 10 months of this awful year, would we in the sight of the finishing line stumble and fall?” he said.

“That’s the most important message, reduce the mixing as much as you can, make the excuses as much as you can.”

“You are saving people from giving them the present of Covid and they are saving you from getting Covid as well.”

“I haven’t got a magic thing to say, except what we have always been saying because what we have always said has been the right thing to do.”

“Don’t hug and kiss.”

“Don’t meet people who are not part of your social household, defer.”

“It’s giving them ‘not having Covid’, and what better gift at this time can you give someone?”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Former Bayside teacher among first vaccinated in UK against Covid-19

Tue 15th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rapid Covid-19 testing service to open at Gib Airport

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 300 hampers ready for those in need

16th December 2020

Local News
In Covid trends, what happens elsewhere matters

16th December 2020

Local News
Radio Gibraltar pulls in donations on GBC Open Day dampened by Covid

16th December 2020

Local News
Two granddaughters run to bridge distance for elderly

16th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020