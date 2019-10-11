Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

Opinion & Analysis

Giving up power and sharing

By Guest Contributor
11th October 2019

By John Charles Pons

In these past days of engaging our fellow humans, one of the most repeated comments was that about the composition of a parliament.

Most of the middle aged upwards would mention how simple and open the COUNCIL used to run Gibraltar.

Individuals that you could see amongst others in town.

Contact was through a little chat or a note on an old envelope!

All is so PROFESSIONAL and SECURITY and MODERN and EFFICIENT and FAST and BUSY nowadays that you rarely can have a decent chat with the top ranks.

Also, most told me that POWER in one group only creates a BIG PARTY-TION in the society, since only those who like the winning party will be pleased.

Independents equals diversity which equals society which results in openness and transparency for more people.

But political reform shows no signs of going that way, since it means giving up absolute power and SHARING. What a beautiful human value

