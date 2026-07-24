Glasgow 2026 begins with spectacular opening ceremony

Glasgow 2026 Media - The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games opened in spectacular style as The King and The Queen took a cue from the Doctor by emerging into The Hydro from the TARDIS.

While few of the thrilled Glasgow crowd need a time machine to recall the past visit of the Games to their city, the world’s most famous police box launched a ceremony that will live long in the memory.

The show opened with a curved LED screen - 50 metres wide - beaming the TARDIS’ journey around Scotland, including trips to Loch Ness, The Kelpies and Edinburgh Castle.

With cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh at the controls and the Seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy, a bemused onlooker, the time machine made a surprise stop at Balmoral Castle, the home of the Royal Family in the Highlands.

The Head of the Commonwealth safely onboard, the excited gasps of the crowd became an expectant hush as the TARDIS began its final descent over Glasgow and ‘materialised’ on stage.

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham attended the Opening Ceremony as one of his first engagements and the Ceremony delivered on the promise for Glasgow 2026 to innovate at every turn. Staged on a giant living garden on a Celtic Knot walkway the athletes from Para and non-Para sport entered the arena before the show had unfolded, a first in Commonwealth Games history.

The parade was soundtracked by electronic-trad band Valtos who teamed up with a number of different musicians from across the Commonwealth to soundtrack the ceremonial moment. The Skye band’s signature sound filled the arena when athletes and teams from the 74 nations and territories stepped out to present their Baton.

When Team Scotland entered to huge cheers at the end of the Parade, the uniquely decorated Batons of all 74 participating teams had transformed the garden into a living artwork, rooted in colour and diversity.

The Loch Ness Monster ‘Nessie’ was then lured into The Hydro – one of the world’s best entertainment venues - by actor Sam Heughan, as a band of pipers played ‘Flower of Scotland’ – the country’s unofficial anthem.

The story of the ceremony then extended over one transformative day in the city, soundtracked by Scotland’s own Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band, GAÏA a French singer-songwriter rooted in Glasgow and Glasgow based Eyve.

A musical flash mob came together as everyday people were seen coming alive beneath the famous clock at Glasgow Central Station. Visually stunning tributes were paid to the workers who drove and still drive the city’s industries, with dancers memorably ‘weaving’ a giant fabric on which the city’s ‘People Make Glasgow’ philosophy was emblazoned in Gaelic.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a city to put on an opening ceremony and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” Louisa Mahon, Glasgow 2026 Chief Marketing and Ceremonies Officer, said.

“We’ve created a love letter to Glasgow and really examined the best of this city, from our amazing industrial heritage through to the really creative, people-fuelled, passionate city that we are now.”

By the end of the main performance, the Glasgow Central clock had become a kaleidoscope as the Hydro was transformed into a massive disco with sparkling unicorns in celebration of the city’s status as Britain’s first UNESCO City of Music with Callum Beattie performing roof raising version of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.

“Just seeing people laugh at the moments we hoped they would laugh at, and their spontaneous interactions when they sang along, applauded, got on their feet and started dancing - that was just magical,” Mahon said.

The traditional ceremonial moments came to life with the Commonwealth Sport flag raised and oath takers – Paul Foster MBE, Robyn Love and Leslie Roy MBE – setting the tone for the Games ahead.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said: “Over the coming days, records will fall, medals will be won, champions will emerge, and somewhere in this city, a young person will watch an athlete and quietly decide, "One day, that will be me." That is the true legacy of these Games.”

The Scottish Baton arrived into The Hydro to an acoustic version of 500 Miles, sang by Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt with a relay from Hannah Miley MBE to Neil Fachie OBE, before being handed from Kieron Achara MBE to the Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty King Charles who then officially declared the Games open.

His Majesty The King said: "Over the next ten days, we will certainly thrive here in Glasgow, as the city once again, following its proud hosting of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, welcomes the Commonwealth family with warm hearts and open arms.

"I extend my warmest gratitude to the city of Glasgow, to all the athletes, to the organisers, volunteers and all who have made this event possible. As we share our love of sport, and our planet, let us build a harmonious and durable future, for our families and each other.

"It is now my great pleasure to declare the twenty-third Commonwealth Games open."

Scotland is hosting the Commonwealth Games for the fourth time, with the event returning to Glasgow hosting 3,000 athletes to compete in 10 sports and six Para Sports across an eight-mile corridor and iconic venues.

George Black CBE, Chair of Glasgow 2026, heaped praise on the city’s late call to action. “When the future of these Games was uncertain, Glasgow didn’t ask, Can we? We asked, ‘When do we get started?’” he said.

“Because that’s what we do. We roll up our sleeves and, together, make extraordinary things happen.”

After an extraordinary Opening Ceremony, the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games has begun.

