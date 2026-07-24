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Fri 24th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Jordan the first to start for Team Gibraltar

Jordan Gonzalez, flag bearer of Gibraltar alongside Holly O'Shea, baton bearer leads their delegation during the opening ceremony for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

By Stephen Ignacio
24th July 2026

Gibraltar flag bearer and swimmer Jordan Gonzalez will be the first of the Gibraltar athletes to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
He is scheduled to race in the first heat of the men’s 50m backstroke, where he will face Ibrahim Kamara (SLE), Lukas Robbertse (SHN), John Samura (SLE), Delroy Tyrrell (GUY), Iwan Chang Lai Seng (SEY), Jack Harvey (BER) and Nolan George (SHN).
Jordan is scheduled to start at 11.26am this Friday (12.26pm Gibraltar time).
He competes in the first of five heats with the 16 fastest from the heats qualifying to the semi-finals. Remainder are eliminated.
This will be the first of two events in which he will compete, with his second race coming in the men’s 50m butterfly, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 28, at 11.56am Gibraltar time.

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