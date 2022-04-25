Global sports streaming group DAZN to open locally-based betting firm

Global live sports streaming service DAZN will be opening a betting company based in Gibraltar, in partnership with Pragmatic Group.

In a statement, locally-based Pragmatic Play and DAZN announced the partnership which the Chronicle understands will create a significant number of new jobs and will see DAZN BET moving into the newly refurbished Leanse Place building.

The new business, DAZN BET, is expected to open by the summer, with the company basing itself in Gibraltar due to the Rock being a long-established location for betting firms with its skilled workforce.

The companies did not put a figure on the number of new jobs but industry speculation suggests it could be as many as 200.

DAZN Group said it will offer a refreshed betting product for sports fans and that Pragmatic Group was chosen for its innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Under this exclusive, multi-year agreement, a new business headquartered in Gibraltar will launch and operate a new betting service under the DAZN BET brand,” DAZN said.

“DAZN BET will leverage the DAZN customer base and brand under a licensing agreement with DAZN Group. Pragmatic Group will supply the underlying platform and content and be responsible for the ongoing product development.”

“Responding to what DAZN customers say they want and the trend towards recreational in-play betting, over the next few years the partnership will develop a fun, convenient, and integrated experience for casual bettors to enjoy alongside DAZN’s live sports streaming.”

DAZN added there will be both play for fun and play for money products.

“The convergence of sports media and betting is the future,” Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said.

“This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans.”

“It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”

Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, said it was an honour to partner with DAZN.

“We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this,” Mr Lang said.

DAZN BET is expected to soft launch a beta product to coincide with the start of the new football season.