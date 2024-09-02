Global star Greta Scacchi to feature at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced that international movie star Greta Scacchi will feature in this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Best known for her roles in Heat and Dust, White Mischief, Presumed Innocent and The Player, Ms Scacchi has appeared in more than 50 movies in a 40-year career, featuring in Hollywood, European, English and Australian movies.

She has also appeared on stage in many acclaimed theatre productions around the world.

Fluent in Italian - she is half Italian - and French, Ms Scacchi has made many films in those countries for their most acclaimed directors.

She was most recently seen on stage in Bette and Joan, about the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and opposite Kenneth Branagh in The Entertainer.

She has also appeared in an increasing number of television shows, from the BBC's War and Peace to Bodies.

Ms Scacchi currently co-stars with Australian national treasure, Bryan Brown, in the popular mystery series Darby and Joan.

She has just completed filming the second series in Queensland and a third season is in the planning stages.

Ms Scacchi will be interviewed by film journalist and regular book festival host, Peter Guttridge, about her career as an actress working with and opposite many international film stars and acclaimed directors.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This event promises to be an exciting addition to the Literary Festival, providing insights into a lifetime career as a global star of the screen and stage.”