Global transition from fossil fuels puts focus on long-term planning
The maritime industry’s move away from fossil fuels will require ports including Gibraltar to put long-term plans in place in order supply alternative fuels in line with global efforts to decarbonise shipping. That was one of the key areas of interest to Gibraltar discussed during the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference [COP28] in Dubai,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here