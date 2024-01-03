Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Global transition from fossil fuels puts focus on long-term planning

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd January 2024

The maritime industry’s move away from fossil fuels will require ports including Gibraltar to put long-term plans in place in order supply alternative fuels in line with global efforts to decarbonise shipping. That was one of the key areas of interest to Gibraltar discussed during the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference [COP28] in Dubai,...

