Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Glove Awareness and World Hand Hygiene Day marked by GHA

Photo by Lynne Cameron/PA Wire.

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority will promote Glove Awareness from May 2 to 6 and mark World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5 as part of its annual campaign to encourage best practices in infection prevention across GHA and Elderly Residential Services locations.

Led by the Infection Prevention and Control Team, the initiative aims to reinforce optimal hand hygiene techniques following World Health Organization guidelines, known as the WHO 5 Moments.

Practitioners Nathan Lightbody and Sandra Netto, along with Infection Control Assistant Keith Ruiz, will visit hospital wards and ERS sites to assess hand washing practices using a glow box and monitor compliance with ‘bare below the elbow’ protocols. Images and videos captured during the visits will be shared on the GHA’s social media platforms.

Mr Lightbody said: “From an infection control perspective we prefer that staff wash their hands more than use gloves. Although appropriate glove use is encouraged for certain tasks which need to be risk assessed, we advise that these are not used unnecessarily to avoid additional waste generation and its impact on the environment.”

“There are occasions when they have to use gloves, but they have to risk assess and not use them all the time.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee highlighted the importance of hand hygiene across clinical settings.

“The importance of hand washing and observance of ‘bare below the elbow’ protocols by clinical staff cannot be emphasised enough. It is an essential element of infection control in the hospital wards and something we take extremely seriously to protect our patients, avoid unwanted health complications and ensure the best possible outcome.”

Most Read

Local News

Pilot with 25 years' experience reflects on the complexities of flying into Gibraltar

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

UK/Spain News

Major power outage grinds Spain and Portugal to a halt

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Local News

Häagen-Dazs to replace Gibraltar Bakery in Casemates

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

Local News

Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

North African birds feature prominently in latest Gibraltar Bird Report

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Navy flagship sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment

29th April 2025

Local News
Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

29th April 2025

Local News
Bayside School staff donate £800 to Men In Need Gibraltar

29th April 2025

Local News
VE Day 80th anniversary marked with commemorative concert at Ince’s Hall

29th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025