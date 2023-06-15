GNTF launches new website, unveils vision for cultural hub and 'Buy a Seat' plan

The Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation (GNTF) announced the launch of its new website, designed to provide a “seamless and immersive experience” for theatre enthusiasts, supporters, and the community.

The website will explore the upcoming construction of the 1000-seat National Theatre and associated cultural hub at the John Mackintosh Hall.

In a statement from the Government it said that the GNTF's mission goes beyond the establishment of a world-class theatre. It said it aims to create a vibrant cultural complex that will serve as a centre for drama, dance, music, and various artistic expressions.

The new website is said to showcase the GNTF’s comprehensive vision of the project, including the main theatre, a studio theatre with retractable seating for over 200, an expanded lending library, exhibition spaces, and a modern catering facility.

In conjunction with the website launch, the GNTF is introducing its 'Buy a Seat' plan. This unique opportunity allows individuals and entities to purchase a theatre seat and have their name immortalised with a personalised plaque.

"We are excited to provide the community with a user-friendly online platform that not only informs about our progress but also invites engagement and support," said a spokesperson for the Foundation.

"Through the 'Buy a Seat' plan, we hope to involve as many individuals and businesses as possible, as this project truly belongs to the entire community."

To explore the new website, learn more about the GNTF's initiatives, or to express interest in purchasing a theatre seat, visit www.gibraltarnationaltheatre.com.

“Join us in shaping the future of Gibraltar's cultural landscape. Together, we can make the Gibraltar National Theatre a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come,” the statement added.