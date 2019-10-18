Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gold adventurous journey training

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2019

The weekend group of 31 participants from the Open Award Centre, all undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, will be travelling to the ‘parque natural sierra de grazalema’ near Ronda to undertake their first training camp for the Adventurous Journey section of their Gold Award programmes.

On this training camp the participants shall be undertaking hikes in the area of Grazalema, Benacoaz and Villaluenga del Rosario.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The hikes will be about 15 kilometres each day so that they get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey. The hikes will also give them the opportunity of practising their navigation skills as well as learning the value of teamwork.

The Qualifying Adventurous Journey, which takes place in July next year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80 kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 17 to 18 will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Sierra, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information on the venture please contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Paul Lyon on OACGibChair@gmail.com To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved as a volunteer, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email mjpizza@gibtelecom.net or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi

