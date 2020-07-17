Golden Time offers safe outdoor relaxation for the over-70s

People over the age of 70 have been making the most of Golden Time at the outdoor bathing facilities like Europa Pool and the Bathing Pavilion.

The Government of Gibraltar said it is proud to continue to provide safe outdoor environments for those who are most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19, such as the elderly and the immunosuppressed.

Since the beginning of July, anyone over 70 and those with a Silver Time pass have been offered the exclusive use of Europa Pool on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the Bathing Pavilion on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Surfaces are sanitised regularly and wardens have been tasked to enforce social distancing amongst users.

This provides an important opportunity to exercise, relax and socialise in a safe environment during the summer months, a statement from the Government read.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The over 70s were the first group of Gibraltarians placed on lockdown as a protective measure against Covid-19.”

“The virus is still out there, and as we move to Unlock the Rock to the new normal, it is vital that we continue to provide safe spaces to those members of our society who are most vulnerable to its effects.”

“I am proud that the investments made by this Government in our outdoor spaces and leisure facilities now enable us to offer this important service to the community.”

“Safe time is being enjoyed by those eligible to golden hour and silver time at Commonwealth Park, Europa pool and the Bathing Pavilion is being thoroughly enjoyed by the users.”

“For as long as there are people who are vulnerable to Covid and who require this, we will continue to provide it.”

“This means a small sacrifice by others who may not be able to use it at this time, but it is a small sacrifice that we need to make as a community for their benefit.”