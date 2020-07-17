Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Golden Time offers safe outdoor relaxation for the over-70s

By Chronicle Staff
17th July 2020

People over the age of 70 have been making the most of Golden Time at the outdoor bathing facilities like Europa Pool and the Bathing Pavilion.

The Government of Gibraltar said it is proud to continue to provide safe outdoor environments for those who are most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19, such as the elderly and the immunosuppressed.

Since the beginning of July, anyone over 70 and those with a Silver Time pass have been offered the exclusive use of Europa Pool on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the Bathing Pavilion on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Surfaces are sanitised regularly and wardens have been tasked to enforce social distancing amongst users.

This provides an important opportunity to exercise, relax and socialise in a safe environment during the summer months, a statement from the Government read.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The over 70s were the first group of Gibraltarians placed on lockdown as a protective measure against Covid-19.”

“The virus is still out there, and as we move to Unlock the Rock to the new normal, it is vital that we continue to provide safe spaces to those members of our society who are most vulnerable to its effects.”

“I am proud that the investments made by this Government in our outdoor spaces and leisure facilities now enable us to offer this important service to the community.”

“Safe time is being enjoyed by those eligible to golden hour and silver time at Commonwealth Park, Europa pool and the Bathing Pavilion is being thoroughly enjoyed by the users.”

“For as long as there are people who are vulnerable to Covid and who require this, we will continue to provide it.”

“This means a small sacrifice by others who may not be able to use it at this time, but it is a small sacrifice that we need to make as a community for their benefit.”

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD says East Side plot should include rental housing

17th July 2020

Local News
Govt resumes dog patrols and DNA testing

17th July 2020

Local News
Housing Department to introduce in-house complaints procedure

17th July 2020

Local News
Gibraltar spent nearly £6m on protective equipment during Covid-19 pandemic

17th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020