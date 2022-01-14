Golf Society donates £2,000 to local charities

Local golf society, the SMS, recently made two charity contributions of £1000 each to Clubhouse Gibraltar and Cancer Relief.

The money was raised during 2021 from its members at their regular competitions.

The society describes itself as a like-minded group of friends who enjoy golf and socialising.

It was founded in 2012 at the Lounge Bar on Queensway Quay, fondly known as the clubhouse, when a few of the originals organised a weekend of golf which became its Ryder Cup.

Ten years on, and with a lot of members flying in from the UK for the two main weekend events, it also runs a number of competitions throughout the year.

At the start of 2021 members decided they wanted to give something back, and arranged a few events – such as charity chipping and nearest the pin – with a small entry fee to go towards the charities.

The original target of £1000 was reached easily, and a revised goal of £2000 was achieved.

After some discussion it was agreed that local charities should benefit, and Clubhouse and Cancer Relief were selected for the work they do in the community.

SMS committee members presented cheques to Tania Aguilar of Clubhouse and Eilidh Latin of Cancer Relief. The SMS has already set its sights on beating this year’s total in 2022.