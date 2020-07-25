Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jul, 2020

González Laya’s meeting with CM ‘relinquishes’ Spain’s historical position, PP says

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2020

Spain’s Partido Popular said yesterday that the Spanish Foreign Minister’s decision to meet with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was an “inadmissible recognition” of Gibraltar that undermined Spain’s historical position on the Rock.

Pablo Casado, the Leader of the PP, called on Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez yesterday to “reject” the meeting between Arancha González Laya and Mr Fabian Picardo.

He tweeted: [Spanish Prime Minister Pedro] Sánchez must reject the bilateral meeting between his Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, an inadmissible recognition [of him] as a valid interlocutor.”

“Otherwise, he will be admitting the relinquishment of Spain’s historical rights.”

Yesterday his party’s parliamentary spokeswoman on foreign affairs, Valentina Martínez, said the meeting could have “very serious implications” for Spain.

“This opens the door to the possibility of recognising Gibraltar’s sovereignty, considering it as an equal sitting at the table,” she said.

“This truly has very serious consequences for Spain.”

The meeting generated wide media controversy in Spain yesterday but was defended by the country’s left-wing government, even while the PP tabled an urgent request for Mrs Goinzález Laya to answer questions in Parliament.

In an interview on RNE, the national broadcaster, Alberto Garzón, the Minister for Consumer Affairs, said Mrs González Laya was doing “an excellent job” for Spain.

“Dialogue contributes to the bettering of the circumstances of our country and particularly our workers in the area, and that’s what’s important,” he said.

