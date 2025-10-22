Gordon starts season just as he finished, winning his first domestic race of the season

The GAAA opened its Road Runners season with a Round the Rock 10k this Sunday.

Some 52 runners registered for the race, with seven unable to complete the course.

The men’s category saw the highest number of athletes in a race that featured a larger group of younger runners than has been regularly seen in local races in recent seasons.

With a group of locally based university students participating, there was a sense of youthfulness among the starting crowd at Line Wall Road as runners set off.

From early on in the race, which took runners along Line Wall Road, onto Winston Churchill Avenue, through the east side and the tunnels to Europa Point, four runners began to stamp their mark.

Andrew Gordon, who ended last season strongly, started his domestic campaign much in the same way he had finished it — leading the way.

It was a battle of wits directly behind, with Ben Reeves and Julian Sheriff running neck and neck for much of the race before Reeves was able to edge away in the latter stages.

Youngster Finley Cant once again showed why so many are watching his progress as he competed for a top finish, keeping the battle alive as the group headed towards Europa Point.

Finley Cant, Andrew Mor, and Jacek Trajanowski, along with veteran Maurice Turnock, put in a hard shift, finishing just three minutes behind the eventual winner.

With many of Gibraltar’s regular road runners absent, the top ten saw Celestin Goubau, Tim Seed, and Lee Corbacho rounding out the field, while Jonathan Chichon — who usually forms part of the organising team for road races — finished in a very respectable 11th place with a time of 41:22.

Andrew Gordon won the race with a time of 35:23, followed by Ben Reeves with 35:43 and Julian Sheriff in third with 36:05 — a time that highlights the progress of this local runner, now wearing Calpeans colours.

In the women’s category, none of the big names were present, leaving the way open for Charlene Marin and Nicky Macedo to fight it out for the top spot.

It was Charlene Marin, whose steady progress in recent seasons has seen her climb slowly up the ladder, who claimed a deserved podium finish — winning the women’s category and placing among the top 23 overall with a time of 49:04.

Nicky Macedo, also competing in the Women’s 40 category, finished second with a time of 51:14.

Just twelve female runners started the race, with only one not finishing.

Lesley Jackson, competing in the Women’s 60 category, finished eighth overall among the women — ahead of four other female runners half her age.

The next race will see competitors begin their Road Runners League events on November 2, with the first being the 4km Cumberland Run — probably one of the shortest races of the season, apart from the much-anticipated Mile Run.