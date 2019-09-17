Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Gorilla brushes up ball skills ahead of rugby world cup

Paignton Zoo /PA Wire

By Press Association
17th September 2019

By Claire Hayhurst, PA

Western lowland gorilla Pertinax has been brushing up his ball skills ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The 37-year-old male, who weighs a hefty 190kg, was pictured playing with a rugby ball at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

Keepers said he showed some fine carrying skills but had a tendency to burst the ball.

Senior keeper Alex Perry said: "This is an excellent form of environmental enrichment - the balls are novel items and stimulate the gorillas to play."

He thanked local online store Lovell Rugby for donating balls.

Balls are used as enrichment devices at the zoo, along with objects including puzzle feeders and wind chimes.

These are used to encourage natural feeding and foraging behaviours, to stimulate activity and to provoke curiosity using new objects and situations.

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

Against Brexit backdrop, Gibraltar goes to the polls on October 17

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
More MET police officers will carry tasers - but 20% 'don't want stun guns'

17th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Jellyfish, hypothermia and shipping tankers among channel challenges

17th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Textbooks will be obsolete by 2025 - poll

16th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Banksy's artwork depicting MPs as chimps to go up for auction

16th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019