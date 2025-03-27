Government and LifeCome Care Gibraltar end domiciliary care contract, Unite postpones strike

The Government of Gibraltar and LifeCome Care Gibraltar have agreed to terminate the contract for domiciliary care and home support.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Thursday between the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Care Agency CEO Carlos Banderas and representatives from LifeCome Care Gibraltar.

“In the interest of service users, the parties have agreed to a 30-day transition period to ensure a smooth handover, in line with the contractual notice period,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Government is expected to make a further announcement next week regarding its future plans for the service.

The development comes after months of controversy following the switch to Lifecome Care last year.

Earlier this week, Unite the Union said members at the company had voted to take strike action next week over “endless issues” they say they have faced.

The Gibraltar Government said this month it was not satisfied with the service provided by Lifecome Care, even though the company insisted it had delivered beyond its obligations.

Reacting to the news, Unite said it would postpone the strike pending further developments.

“Whilst it is disappointing that the contract with Lifecome Care Gibraltar Limited has ultimately ended unsuccessfully, it does present an opportunity to reset this service for the benefit of those working within and those using the service,” the union said.

“Unite has already engaged with HMGOG to explore preliminary points around any TUPE transfer once the identity of the new provider is known to ensure a smooth transition of the service, service users and employees.”

“The 30-day transitional period is key to that on-going provision of care to service users and at a meeting of Lifecome Unite members this afternoon it was agreed to postpone the strike action called for the 1st & 2nd April to allow for further proposals from HMGOG to be provided with regard to any proposed TUPE.”

“There is a further General Meeting of members on Tuesday 1st April to discuss any further developments and initial proposals from HMGOG as to the future of the service.”