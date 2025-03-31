Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Government appoints Anton Calderon as new media director

By Chronicle Staff
31st March 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has appointed Anton Calderon as its new Media Director and Head of the Government Press Office.

The appointment is part of a wider initiative to modernise and expand government communications, with Mr Calderon set to lead the transition of the press office into a revamped Communications Department.

Mr Calderon has nearly two decades of experience in filmmaking and media production. His work includes series such as The Needle and Lives of Our Leaders, produced for GBC.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Political Communications and has been involved in local politics, previously serving as Communications Director for Together Gibraltar and working with the Gibraltar Social Democrats.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo welcomed the appointment: “Anton is a gifted communications professional whose work for GBC has consistently shown depth, integrity, and a genuine respect for our institutions.”

“I have no doubt that he will bring great value to this role and serve the people of Gibraltar with creativity, thoughtfulness and commitment.”

Mr Calderon said he was honoured to take on the role and highlighted the importance of communication as a two-way conversation.

“I’m committed to bringing the voice of Government closer to the people, and just as importantly, to ensuring that the voices of our citizens are heard clearly and accurately,” he said.

The new Communications Department will focus on strategic planning, digital engagement, and public trust, with further details on its plans to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Media Director is a direct appointment by the Chief Minister.

