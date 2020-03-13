Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Government closes all bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2020

All bars, restaurants and nightclubs will close from 8:00pm nightly, starting today as a measure to slow the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

A legal notice to effect has been published.

A further decision may be taken over the course of the coming hours and days to close these establishments completely.

In a statement the Government explained that Public Health evidence indicates that social distancing is the single most important measure that can be taken and can slow the spread of the virus by up to 60%.

Takeaways and delivery services from all bars, cafeterias and restaurants will however be allowed to continue as normal.

“Customers are strongly advised to maintain a distance of at least an arm’s length in any queues and to maintain strict hand hygiene practices, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.”

The Government said strongly recommends using delivery services as a preferred option.

“Where possible, customers should pay electronically and ask delivery services to knock and leave the delivery at the door for pickup,” it added.

