Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Government condemns latest incident at sea

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2019

The Gibraltar Government has condemned the latest incident at sea which saw a Spanish Civil Guard launch taking executive action in British Gibraltar Waters yesterday morning.
This comes just a day after a Spanish Customs vessel appeared to incur into Gibraltar waters close to Caleta beach before being challenged by the Royal Navy.
In the latest incident a local tuna fisherman who had engaged a fish on his line was approached by a Spanish patrol boat.
An official on the Spanish vessel cut the fishing line and then the launch simply left the scene.
The whole incident has been recorded on video.
The Government said it considers that this behaviour on the part of law enforcement agents is totally unacceptable.
“It runs contrary to the professions of dialogue and cooperation that we hear so much about from other quarters and it does nothing to encourage mutual trust and respect,” the Government said in a statement.
“British citizens are entitled to go about their lawful business in British waters without being subject to any interference from the agents of another state,” it added.
The incident has been taken up with the United Kingdom.

