Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Government confirms another death from Covid-19

Photo by Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2021

A man in his late 70s died from Covid-19 over the weekend, becoming the 93rd person in Gibraltar to die from complications linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The deceased was a man aged 75-80 years old, who had underlying health conditions.

He died of multi-organ failure as a result of Covid-19 and his death was recorded in statistics as
a death from Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that we must confirm another death within our community to Covid-19," said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

“Each individual that makes up our society must recognise the responsibility they have to continue
to protect the most vulnerable among us."

"Take up the vaccine if you have not done so already by registering at https://www.gha.gi/covid-19-vaccination-interest-form/ or calling 20066966."

"The pandemic is not over, continue to follow Public Health advice and do not let down your guard."

