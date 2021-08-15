Government confirms another death from Covid-19

The Gibraltar Government confirmed the death of a resident of Gibraltar from Covid-19, bringing the total

number of deaths in Gibraltar related to the virus to 96.

The deceased man was aged in his early 80s and was fully vaccinated but had underlying medical conditions. He died on Sunday afternoon of Covid-19 pneumonitis.

The death will be recorded in Monday's statistics as a death from Covid-19, the government said.

"It is with deep regret that we announce a further death of Covid-19, our second this month," said Chief Minnister Fabian Picardo.

"My most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

"Today’s devastating news is a strong reminder that the battle against this virus is not yet over."

"It is also particularly concerning to note that this individual was a fully vaccinated fellow Gibraltarian."

"Please continue to follow all public health advice, wash your hands, and call 111 at the first sign of

symptoms."

Another seven cases of Covid-19 were detected on Sunday, six of them vaccinated individuals including one visitor.

Of the six new resident cases in Gibraltar today, three were close contacts of existing active cases.

There were 142 active cases of the virus in Gibraltar onn Sunday, including 12 visitors.

Four people were in the Covid-19 ward of St Bernard's Hospital and there were two people in the critical care unit.