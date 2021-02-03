Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Feb, 2021

Government confirms another death from Covid-19

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd February 2021

Gibraltar recorded another death from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 79 since the start of the pandemic.

The deceased was a man in his early 70s who had underlying health conditions and died on Monday of multiorgan failure and Covid-19 pneumonitis.

His death will be recorded as being from Covid-19.

“I am very saddened by this news,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The deceased was well known and dedicated many years of public service to our community.”

“Gibraltar continues to see a downward trend in cases and the pace of our vaccination programme is extremely promising, but unfortunately every painful announcement I make shows we are not yet free from the worst effects of Covid-19.”

“As we begin to move out of lockdown, please continue to follow the rules to protect yourself and those you love.”

“If you develop symptoms, stay home and call 111. Our joint efforts is the only way to defeat this virus.”

There were 14 new positives detected overnight, bringing the current number of active cases to 241, all of them residents.

There are 505 people in self-isolation.

According to the latest government data, there are 23 people in the Covid wards at St Bernard’s Hospital and 10 in the critical care unit.

A further 16 people have Covid in the Elderly Residential Services facilities.

As the vaccination programme continues, the government said 12,974 people had now received their first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A further 1,325 people, mainly frontline healthcare staff and the elderlty, had now received their second dose.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

