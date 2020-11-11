Government confirms first Covid-19 death in Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed that a woman in her early 90s has passed away after contracting Covid-19, the first death in Gibraltar linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The woman, a resident of the Elderly Residential Services who also suffered from underlying medical conditions, developed bacterial pneumonia after contracting the virus.

In a statement, the Gibraltar Government expressed its deep condolences to the family on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, who co-chairs the Covid-19 Platinum Command Group alongside Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, has been informed and was greatly saddened by the news.

He too extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the first resident of Gibraltar dying due to Covid-19,” Mr Picardo said in the statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased.”

“This is a harrowing reminder of the dangers of this virus, particularly for those who are the most vulnerable to its worst effects.”

"It is up to each and every one of us to do everything we can to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and isolate it as soon as we can.”

“The team at Elderly Residential Services have done everything possible to treat this patient as well as to slow the spread of Covid-19 and their efforts have been nothing but heroic.”

Mr Picardo said the number of residents with Covid-19 at ERS is five, down following a recent spike in cases there but up by one since yesterday.

The Chief Minister said the team at ERS deserved Gibraltar's gratitude for the way it had responded to the virus to protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Placing ERS on lockdown was a difficult decision but the right one in the face of the outbreak there which is currently under control," the Chief Minister said.

“That lockdown will, therefore, now continue indefinitely.”

News of the death came as the Government also confirmed a spike of 28 new cases overnight.

According to the latest Covid-19 update, there are currently 106 active cases of the virus in Gibraltar, including two visitors.

There are also 674 people in self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gibraltar has recorded 842 confirmed cases of Covid-19.