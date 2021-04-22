Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Government confirms plans to dissolve Parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech

By Press Association
22nd April 2021

By Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Parliament is scheduled to dissolve on April 29 ahead of next month’s Queen’s Speech, the Government has said.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, announcing forthcoming business, confirmed the Commons will prorogue next Thursday once royal assent has been signified for all necessary legislation – such as the Domestic Abuse Bill.

The Queen’s Speech to start the next parliamentary session, in which the Government outlines new laws it wishes to bring forward, is scheduled for May 11.

Mr Rees-Mogg also told MPs that the Commons summer recess is proposed to begin at the close of business on July 22, with MPs returning on September 6.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Apology over failure to honour black and Asian troops who died for Empire

22nd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus passports to be ready ‘as soon as possible’, say transport chiefs

22nd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Putting India on travel red list was necessary as UK variant cases rise – expert

20th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid deaths remain at six-month low as Easter affects registrations – ONS

20th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021