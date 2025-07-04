Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jul, 2025

Some Dr Giraldi service users set to be relocated to Tangier Views, Arias Vasquez announces in budget address

By Gabriella Peralta
4th July 2025

Some Dr Giraldi Home service users will be relocated to Tangier Views, with the St Bernadette’s Resource Centre set to expand into the vacated area, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez announced in her budget speech on Thursday morning. Mrs Arias Vasquez delivered a three-hour budget address covering the breadth of her...

