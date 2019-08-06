Government confirms sale of ex-Island Games furniture
The Gibraltar Government has confirmed that furniture and equipment purchased for use in Island
Games accommodation has been sold.
In a statement the Government explained that the Island Games Committee purchased furniture and
fittings for use in The Walks and Trafalgar Heights at Europa Point in order to accommodate athletes
during the Games.
These properties were managed and the equipment supplied by two Gibraltar companies who
provided the Committee with the most competitive tender bids, the Government said.
“These goods were never the property of the Government. They were the property of the Island
Games Committee throughout,” the statement read.
On conclusion of the Games, and in order to sell the properties to prospective purchasers, the
Government said the properties needed to be cleared of furniture and equipment.
The Island Games Committee received two quotations for this. One from the supplier of equipment
who proposed a charge for its removal, and another from a third party who instead proposed to pay
the Committee, clear the properties and sell the surplus equipment.
The Government said that the original cost of the furniture and equipment has since been recovered
by the Island Games Committee through the daily charge that was levied to athletes for the
accommodation.
It added that some furniture and equipment has been supplied at no cost to the University, to schools
and to some charities.