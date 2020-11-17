Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Government confirms second death in Gibraltar linked to Covid-19

REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2020

Covid-19 was a factor contributing to the death of a resident of the Elderly Residential Services who passed away on Monday, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

The woman was aged between 90 and 95 years old and was a resident of Hillsides.

The resident died due to other causes but was also suffering from Covid-19 at the time of death, the government said in a statement.

“Gibraltar has a local system of certifying all deaths through medical examiners,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“This means we are able to determine whether any death has taken place that is connected to Covid-19.”

“In this case, it was agreed by all medical experts that the virus had played a contributory part to the death.”

“Therefore, the resident is recorded as having died with Covid-19.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said he knew the deceased woman well, expressed condolences to her family and friends.

“Although Covid-19 was not the direct cause of death, unfortunately this is the second time that ERS has lost a resident suffering from Covid-19 in a week, despite the best efforts of the staff to contain the outbreak there,” Mr Picardo said.

“ERS remains on lockdown in order to reduce the risk of any further spread into these facilities although we will do everything we can to re-introduce visits as soon as possible.”

“As numbers of active cases of Covid-19 in the community continue to rise, we must all continue to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

“However repetitive it may seem to say this again, please remember that it is the simple things like washing hands, wearing a mask where required and keeping a safe two metre distance that will significantly reduce your risk of contracting and spreading the virus.”

“It is vitally important that you protect yourself and your loved ones by following the rules, and be truthful to the Contact Tracing Bureau if you do test positive.”

“These are the only ways to keep everyone safe.”

“The vaccines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are not yet with us and we have to ensure that we are protecting each other proactively until people are being vaccinated.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

Local News

First batch of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive in Gib before Christmas

Mon 16th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
First batch of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive in Gib before Christmas

16th November 2020

Local News
Cortes opens ‘Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks’

16th November 2020

Local News
Customs in two tobacco operations

16th November 2020

Local News
Gibraltar briefs EU Committee of the Regions on border concerns

16th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020