Government confirms sixth Covid-19 death in Gibraltar

A sixth resident of Gibraltar has died due to conditions related to Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government confirmed today.

The deceased was a man aged between 65 and 70 years old and died last night from

respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19 pneumonitis.

The death will be reported in the Government’s daily statistics as a death from Covid-19.

“It is with extreme sadness thatwe must announce a further death in Gibraltar due to Covid-19,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“It is a poignant reminder that in the lead up to the festive season, the virus is still out there and it is extremely dangerous.”

“Although vaccines are on their way, we are not protected yet. I implore you to please follow all the requirements in place to keep you and your loved ones safe, and don’t take any unnecessary risks.”

“Wash your hands, wear a mask where you need to and keep a safe distance of at least 2 metres.”

“I had a commercial relationship with the deceased and I respected him greatly. I am genuinely saddened by this death.”