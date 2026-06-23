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Tue 23rd Jun, 2026

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Local News

Government hosts sector-specific treaty implementation town halls

By Chronicle Staff
23rd June 2026

The Gibraltar Government hosted two sector-specific town hall meetings at Ince's Hall on Monday as part of its work to help businesses prepare for implementation of the new arrangements under the UK-EU treaty relating to Gibraltar.

The sessions focused on pharmaceuticals and medical products, and on special customs procedures, including bonded warehouses, bringing together affected businesses with ministers and officials to discuss how the new arrangements will operate in practice.

The meetings were hosted by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Attorney General and HM Customs officials.

According to the Government, businesses were able to engage directly with ministers and officials, receive practical and technical guidance, and raise sector-specific questions. The discussions continued until all questions had been answered.

Further town hall meetings are planned for members of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses and the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, with dates to be announced once agreed with the organisations.

Ms Arias-Vasquez welcomed the level of engagement from those attending.

“Businesses came prepared with detailed and practical questions, and the Government stayed until every question had been answered,” she said.

“This is precisely the kind of direct engagement that we are committed to provide.”

“The guidance published by the Government is necessarily technical, and these sessions are designed to ensure that businesses are supported and able to understand what the changes will mean in practice for their sectors.”

“We will continue to work closely with the business community throughout this process.”

Dr Garcia said the meetings form part of the Government’s continued commitment to provide clear and direct engagement with businesses as Gibraltar moves from negotiation to implementation of the Treaty.

“Having formed part of the team which negotiated the Treaty, I know how important it is that we now take forward its implementation carefully and practically,” he said.

“These Town Halls are an important step in that process, allowing businesses to understand directly how the new arrangements will work in practice.

“The three-hour long discussions were constructive and detailed, and I am grateful to all those who attended and contributed.

“It is important that businesses continue to have the opportunity to ask questions directly of those involved in the technical work, and that is exactly what these sessions provided.”

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