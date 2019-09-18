Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Government in Discussions with Cirque du Soleil for Gibraltar Show

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2019

The Gibraltar Government has announced that it is working closely with Cirque du Soleil to create a custom made Cirque du Soleil show to be performed in Gibraltar.

The show, which would run for a period of approximately one month in the Spring /Summer of 2020, would be a unique show themed around Gibraltar’s history, heritage, culture, diversity and identity as a people.

Murray Sutherland, Senior Director, Business Development and Partnerships of the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group was in Gibraltar yesterday and met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi.

They discussed potential sites and themes for the show. Mr Murray also visited the main historical and heritage sites as part of his fact-finding mission.

“Cirque du Soleil is a world-renowned show known for the quality and unique nature of its acts. Its shows have been seen and acclaimed by millions around the world. Having a Cirque du Soleil show in Gibraltar would attract both day and overnight tourists as well as create great entertainment for the people of Gibraltar,” said Mr Licudi.

Mr Picardo called Cirque du Soleil an unforgettable spectacle for all ages.

“Bringing it to Gibraltar would have an impact right across our tourism sector and it would be of huge benefit to the retail, hotel, transport, cruise ship – indeed, to the tourism industry generally,” he said.

“And, speaking as a parent, I would love to take my children to a show which promises to be an amazing spectacle whilst telling the Rock’s history. I can’t wait,” he added.

