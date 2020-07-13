Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit UK/Spain News

Government launches information campaign ahead of Brexit transition period end

By Press Association
13th July 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

British holidaymakers will be given guidance on travel insurance and taking their pets abroad as part of a new public information campaign ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period.

“The UK’s new start: let’s get going” adverts will be launched by the Government on Monday on television, radio and online, with information also sent to people via text message.

It is hoped the campaign will help businesses and individuals prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31 when the UK leaves the single market and customs union.

Adverts will carry a “Check, Change, Go” strapline and direct people and businesses to a checker tool on the Government’s website to show them what next steps they need to take.

Businesses will also be able to contact a “field force team” for one-to-one support over the phone.

UK citizens intending to travel to Europe from January 1 2021 may be told to ensure their passport is valid for the required period, get comprehensive travel insurance and check their mobile phone roaming policy.

People wishing to travel with their pet will be advised to contact a vet at least four months before travelling.

And businesses planning to export or import to or from the EU will be told to ensure they have registered with the relevant customs authority.

Some UK-wide guidance will not apply to trade between Northern Ireland and the EU until negotiations have concluded. Initial guidance for Northern Ireland is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said: “At the end of this year we are leaving the single market and customs union regardless of the type of agreement we reach with the EU. This will bring changes and significant opportunities for which we all need to prepare.

“While we have already made great progress in getting ready for this moment, there are actions that businesses and citizens must take now to ensure we are ready to hit the ground running as a fully independent United Kingdom.

“This is a new start for everyone in the UK – British and European citizens alike – so let’s get going.”

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Businesses right across the United Kingdom have struggled to survive financially over the past few months as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“The fact that the Government is now trying to force them to gear up and prepare for the end of the transition period will fill them with utter horror.”

He said it was time ministers “sought as close as possible relationship with the European Union to not only minimise the damage to the UK, but allow both themselves and British business time to focus on getting the UK back on its feet again after the pandemic”.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
England’s ‘B-Lines’ network of wildflower habitat to help bees launched

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Peers to urge ministers to ban outdoor smoking at pubs – UK report

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Boys fall further behind girls for daily reading amid lockdown, study suggests

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 patients can suffer serious heart damage – study

13th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020