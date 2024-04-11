Government set to introduce legal reforms for taxis

The Government has announced legal changes aimed to improve the Rock’s taxi service.

With the Ministry for Transport having stated that a number of amendments are being made to Gibraltar’s statute book over the coming months that will help improve the taxi service.

In a statement the Government said that these changes have come about as a result of close work carried out over recent months involving the Ministry of Transport, the Transport Commission, the Gibraltar Taxi Association and other stakeholders.

“The main purpose behind the amendments is to ensure a higher level of accountability when it comes to meeting the legal obligations that are currently imposed on the taxi service,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“Part of these changes will be the introduction of appropriate penalties where the legal obligations are not met.”

“Specifically, a new three strike system will be implemented using these new penalties, with persistent failure to comply with our legislation met with an increasing severity of fine.”

“Most importantly, responsibilities will also be extended to licence holders meaning that they will also be subject to fines where their named driver commits an offence under the Transport Act 1998 or Part V of the Transport Regulations 2000.”

“This targeted approach to both driver behaviour as well as licence holder accountability will help deliver a taxi service that can maintain the standards required by the community,” the statement added.

Among the proposed scheme and amendments is increased level of fine for drivers that will escalate with subsequent offences within a specific timeframe. The introduction of a fine for licence holders where they do not ensure that their named drivers comply relevant laws under the Transport Act 1998 and its subsidiary legislation.

The introduction of a three strike system where licenses will be suspended and eventually removed for repeat offenders.

The enhancing of monitoring and reporting of taxi movements to ensure City Service obligations are provided as legally required.

A dedicated email address, TCS@gibraltar.gov.gi, for citizens to report any issues they encounter which will be monitored by Transport inspectors and the Ministry of Transport.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “I am really pleased at how we are working with the Taxi Association to improve the taxi service.”

“They are as keen as anyone to provide a suitable service and to be well regarded, and are fully supporting these changes which stress the importance of their keeping to their obligations and introduce serious consequences for those who do not.”

“We are working on further improvements in the coming weeks and months”